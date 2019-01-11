Fairdale BBQ restaurant donating sales to late St. Matthews Police officer's family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eating BBQ on Monday will help the family of a St. Matthews Police officer who died last week.
Det. Jeremy Meyer died of liver cancer. He was 44 years old and leaves behind his wife Kelly of 22 years and their daughter, Kayla.
On Monday, Shack in the Back BBQ in Fairdale will donate 15 percent of its sales to the Meyer family.
"We want to make sure the family knows we're there to support whatever they need and whatever they do," said Katie Hack with Shack in the Back BBQ.
A GoFundMe page has also been set up where T-shirts are being sold for a scholarship fund for Meyer's daughter. He had a goal of paying for his daughter to go to college.
