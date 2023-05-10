LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most adults have never operated a piece of heavy machinery, but Fairdale High School students were showing off their skills and know-how Wednesday morning to potential employers.
The high school juniors and seniors operated skid loaders, excavators and forklifts with precision. They said they'd been working regularly with the equipment since they were freshmen in the heavy equipment and diesel tech pathway program.
There are a couple hundred students in the program. Teachers said when they started the program, they saw the need for an event like this because of the number of companies that contacted them looking for future workers.
So employers from major industries and companies watched on Wednesday as students worked on engines and equipment and operated heavy machinery.
Both students and teachers said it's a day they've been working toward.
"When you get them as freshman and watch them grow and learn and transition into the workplace, it's a fantastic experience," said Stephen Crepps, a diesel tech instructor for the high school.
"The most rewarding thing is showing your classmates you're doing something productive," added Jacob Dewboys, a junior at the school. "We just built a 355-foot sidewalk by the softball field."
Companies like FedEx, the Louisville Water Company and the Rogers Group sent representatives to watch for potential recruiting.
Crepps said he anticipates that all of his students in the program will have at least one follow-up with a company after today's display.
The students also had interviews Wednesday with the companies.
