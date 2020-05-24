LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fallen U.S. Army soldier returned home to Indiana this weekend.
Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, of Terre Haute, Indiana, died from a non-combat-related incident on May 4.
Curry was escorted into Terre Haute Saturday by the Indiana State Police and Indiana Patriot Guard. Members of the community lined the streets, waiving American flags to pay their respects.
"He gave his life so we could be free, you know, so we should all be thankful that there's men and women still wanting to serve our country and defend our country," Rick Voll, a Navy veteran, said.
Curry was serving in Iraq for Operation Inherent Resolve, a mission to defeat the Islamic State. He will be laid to rest Tuesday.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.