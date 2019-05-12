LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Kentuckiana officers who died in the line of duty will be honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week.
LMPD Det. Diedre Mengedoht and Charlestown, Indiana, Police officer Sgt. Ben Bertram are two of 158 officers being honored who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Mengedoht was killed when her cruiser burst into flames after being hit by an MSD truck on Christmas Eve last year.
Bertram was killed in a crash while chasing a suspect in December of last year. The Charlestown community held a benefit 5K in April to raise money to help pay for Bertram's family to go to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.
WDRB's Gilbert Corsey will be in the nation's capitol covering the ceremonies this week.
Related stories:
- Charlestown Police officer killed in pursuit remembered for his bravery and sacrifice
- Man charged with murder, DUI in connection with fiery crash on I-64 that killed LMPD officer
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.