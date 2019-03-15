Fallen LMPD detective posthumously honored at annual awards ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD detective killed in a fiery crash on Christmas Eve received the highest honors from the police department after her death.

Det. Deidre Mengedoht was posthumously awarded Friday night both the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart an an LMPD Awards ceremony.

A table reserved for the fallen officer sat empty next to the stage in her honor.

Mengedoht was killed when an MSD truck driven by Roger Burdette crashed into the back of her police cruiser on I-64. He is charged with murder and DUI.

Mengedoht was a 32-year-old mother and leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

Det. Mengedoht and her son

