CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center will close until mid-October.
The outdoor portion of the state park will remain open while the building closes for HVAC, drywall and lighting work.
People can still spend the summer hiking the fossil beds and enjoying all the outside areas. Portable bathrooms are being added to the parking lot if guests have to use the restroom.
Property Manager Jake Shapley wants to make sure people know that the rest of the property is still open.
"We'll still have staff here and...the naturalist on property," he said. "We'll still have roving naturalists. We'll have roving volunteers to help answer questions and still give guests the best experience that we can."
You will still have to pay $2 to park at the center.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.