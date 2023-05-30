LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Falls of the Ohio is holding a month-long digital fishing event in June.
According to a news release, the Falls of the Ohio Fishing Derby will allow participants to share photos of their catches from the Falls of the Ohio National Wildlife Conservation Area. The derby is designed to encourage people of all ages to explore recreational opportunities within the Falls of the Ohio area.
People participating in the event catch fish and submit photos to a website using a numbered tag. The person who receives the most votes wins the derby.
"This Fishing Derby gives people a chance to try something new and enjoy the abundant natural resources at the Falls of the Ohio State Park and National Wildlife Conservation Area," Falls of the Ohio Foundation Executive Director Kenton Wooden said in a news release. "In addition to some of the area’s best fishing, people can do so much at the Falls including hiking, biking, paddling, birdwatching and more."
The derby is free for anyone 15 years and younger, while it's $15 for anyone 16 and over.
After people register for the derby, they can fish and uploaded photos between June 25 and July 5. Visitors to the website vote on their favorite photo from July 7-16. The winners will be announced on July 18.
To learn more and register for the derby, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.