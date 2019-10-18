LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Thursday evening after a fire at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Eighth Street in Jeffersonville.
According to information from the Jeffersonville Fire Department's Twitter account, the fire was reported at 5:46 p.m., and firefighters were on the scene three minutes later.
A video of the scene was posted on the department's Twitter account.
JFD Crews still on scene for salvage and overhaul. Investigation being performed by JFD fire marshals pic.twitter.com/kTZNNlulS5— Jeffersonville Fire (@JFDpio) October 17, 2019
Crews fought flames on the first floor as other firefighters searched the building, rescuing two people from side windows. One person was taken to the hospital, and the second person refused treatment.
Several cats were also rescued, but firefighters say some died.
Fire officials say flames damaged two units, and four other units suffered smoke damage. Eight families are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire has not been determined. The Jeffersonville fire marshal is investigating.
