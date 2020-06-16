LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After weeks of being indoors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, kids in Kentucky can now spend some time at summer camp.
Many of us have have childhood memories of summer camp, and that will no doubt be the case for kids attending camp this year. But those memories may be a bit different with new COVID-19 guidelines in place.
At the Louisville Nature Center on Tuesday, all of the campers were wearing masks — which is now standard protocol — as they spent the day learning about cold blooded animals, hiking and crafting.
Summer day camp is open in Kentucky! Kids at the Louisville Nature Center are back in action and ready to learn! @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/2o37g0xTDI— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) June 16, 2020
The center reopened its day camp on June 15 — the earliest date Gov. Andy Beshear would allowed — but the camp is still behind schedule. The staff typically start its day camps on June 1 but spent the last two holding virtual camps.
Wearing masks isn't the only change the center had to make. It's also limiting the number of kids in camp each day and keeping them in small groups of no more than 10. And all campers have their temperature checked when they're dropped off.
Staff members are also making sure campers don't share supplies throughout the day. Rebecca Minnick, the executive director at the center, said the staff is handling the difficult situation well and keeping safety a priority.
"I do think that there are parents that need to have their kids somewhere, because they need to go back to work, and I think being outside is the safest place that you can do that," she said. "That's one of the reasons why we decided to reopen when we could."
Minnick said the center typically hosts about 5,000 kids a year from field trips and day camps, but that number will be down this year. However, they still have spots open for camps this summer. CLICK HERE for more information.
In addition to day camps, Beshear said low-contact youth sports are allowed to resume this week.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.