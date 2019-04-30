Families get sneak peek of Pegasus Parade floats

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families were able to get a sneak peek Tuesday night at the floats in this year's Pegasus Parade.
They were on display at the Pegasus Parade Preview Party at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
This year's parade will feature floats, marching bands and inflatable balloons. The theme of this year's parade is "Pegasus Power," so everyone is asked to wear super hero costumes at the event.
"This brings people together, and it gives a chance for all of Kentucky to sit back and be proud of what we're doing and who we are," said David Donothan with the Homegrown By Heroes Float.
The Pegasus Parade marches down Broadway for 17 blocks from Campbell Streets to Ninth Street. It starts at 5 p.m. Thursday.
