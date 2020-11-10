LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools is taking its annual "Showcase of Schools" online.
The event, which lets students and parents see what each school offers and is usually held in person with representatives from 150 different schools, will be held online for families in 2020.
Amy Kerkhoff, who has two children enrolled in JCPS schools and has her hands full juggling NTI, said she's already thinking about next year and middle school for her 10 year old daughter, Mady, just three months into the school year.
"Especially with middle school, I was kind of hoping to be able to go in and tour and see the facility and see the kids working," Kerkhoff said.
It's a dilemma for thousands of families in Jefferson County who are now tasked with registering, touring and applying to schools. And they now have to do it all virtually.
"We've all had to adapt to doing more things virtually this year, more virtual events, more video meetings," said Deanna Southerling with JCPS.
The decision to go virtual replaces school open houses and is a move to protect the public from COVID-19 infection. Each school will hold an open house on their Facebook page, complete with a school tour and question and answer session.
"You can look at our schedule of open houses on our website and make sure you mark your calendar to attend those virtual open houses," Southerling said.
With 150 schools each with a different date to keep track of, parents can still find the information online even if the date has passed.
"You're not bound to that one day," Southerling said. "The videos live there, the Q&A lives there. And, of course, our schools are willing to answer any questions you might send to them."
As for Kerkhoff, she's got a few dates marked on her calendar ready to tour schools virtually.
"It' the next best thing I guess," she said.
The JCPS school choice period runs through Dec. 16. A link to more information on the showcase of schools can be found here,
