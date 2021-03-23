LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Louisville experiencing a rise in shootings after a record-breaking 2020, a group of homicide victims' families are calling for change together.
The group, called "Voices of Survivors," is a part of the local Game Changers nonprofit. About a dozen family members of homicide victims met virtually in February to share their experiences and grief.
Organizers said the group's goal is to work with other anti-violence programs and eventually hold discussions about violence prevention with children in local schools.
"This is a public health crisis," said Christie Welch, the deputy director of Game Changers. "This is something that deserves a lot of attention and a lot of resources that need to be put into it."
There have been more than 40 homicides in Louisville so far in 2021 and more than 140 nonfatal shootings, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The founder of Game Changers, Christopher 2X, told WDRB News on Sunday that it would be "unheard of" for Louisville to surpass 50 homicides before or by the end of April.
"We are taking those steps to start to address this, because if not us, who?" Welch said. "If not now, when?"
If you'd like to become part of "Voices of Survivors," you can get in touch with Game Changers by visiting its website (click here).
