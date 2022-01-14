LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local lawmakers teamed up with a business to help working parents handle NTI.
State Rep. Josie Raymond and Louisville Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong sponsored a full day of free activities Friday at Glow Worm Play Café.
The event was open to families impacted by Jefferson County Public Schools and day care closures. There were spaces set up for NTI, free yoga sessions and free play sessions.
Parents were also invited to stay and work.
"There's like a whole sector of children that we call pandemic babies," said Katie Read, the owner of Glow Worm Play Café. "You know, like 2-year-olds and younger who have never been around other kids before, who have never had the opportunity to socialize. Parents who are too afraid to take them places because there are no regulations to keep kids safe.
"And it's not just like a place for kids. It's a place for parents to be adults and kids to be children all in one space."
The owner said she's working out the details for an NTI camp next week, if it's needed.
