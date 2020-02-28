JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- WDRB is getting a first look at surveillance video showing a homicide inside Big O Tires in Jeffersonville in July 2019.
The accused shooter's family and the victim's family have two different interpretations for what happened inside the tire shop on Allison Lane.
The video shows Jimmy Winters, 32, walking to the driver's side of a car at the same time co-worker Bobby Powell, 19, walks into the frame.
As Powell gets closer, Winters gets out of the driver's seat, goes around the car and heads toward Powell, who reaches into his pocket. Powell pulls out a gun as Winters gets closer and shoots him.
Seven seconds pass from the moment Winters exits the car until the time he falls to the ground.
Bobby Powell's father, Joe, who released the video to WDRB, said, "It was self defense."
"The gun is behind (Powell) the whole time, and he's stepping backwards with the gun behind him. (Winters) is still coming (toward him)," Joe Powell said. "My son pulls the gun up, you can even see it pointed at him, and then he's still coming and my son fires one shot."
Hours before the shooting, an argument broke out at Big O Tires, prompting Winters to walk out of work and Bobby Powell to post a photo of a gun on social media with the caption: "Co-worker said he's gonna beat my ass. Let's just say he don't work here no more."
"That was not a threat in any form," said Joe Powell. "That was my son being young and dumb."
Winters' sister Karla Cain said she does not buy Powell's self defense claim because of his social media post.
"This is clearly a murderer trying to weasel his way out of a crime he committed," she said.
Cain's take on the video tells a different story.
"Bobby pulled his gun out. As Jimmy walks toward Bobby, Bobby takes three to four steps toward Jimmy with the gun in hand. Jimmy tries smacking the gun away," Cain said. "Then Bobby takes two to three steps back to aim his gun at Jimmy's chest. He then shot and killed Jimmy."
Powell is charged with murder and remains in the Clark County Jail without bond.
Both the elder Powell and Cain agree on one thing: The incident produced no winners.
"This is horrible on both families," said Joe Powell.
Cain said, "I do feel bad for (Powell's) family. I know they're feeling pain. But they're not feeling the extent of the pain that we are, because their son is still alive."
