LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends gathered at Jefferson Park Saturday afternoon for a vigil to remember Jose Munoz, the man who was shot and killed inside a Louisville restaurant last week.
Participants lit candles and released balloons to honor the 25-year-old's memory. Munoz was shot inside the Olive Garden on Outer Loop on Feb. 23.
Jessica Kennon, a close friend, says the family has been struggling with the loss.
"They were an extremely tight-knit family so this is just a huge loss to them," Kennon said. "They just never expected anything like this, especially under these particular circumstances, so needless to say they're devastated."
Munoz's family believes the shooting was a hate crime.
Police have charged 30-year-old Devone Briggs with murder, but his attorney says the shooting was self defense.
