LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends are hoping to surprise a local teenager with birthday cards from near and far after he was diagnosed with leukemia.
Tate Miller will turn 16 on Oct. 14. It will be his first birthday since his diagnosis.
"You can't help but smile when you think about Tate," said Autumn Mitchell, a family friend, who said her son has been best friends with Tate since kindergarten. "Tate is one of the kindest, most outgoing people you will ever meet. He loves everybody. He welcomes everybody."
Tate's mom, Debbie Miller, said one day Tate was a typical duPont Manual High School student practicing for the upcoming Lacrosse season when he started having headaches and bone pain. Eventually, the family learned Tate had leukemia.
The diagnosis came not long before COVID-19 shutdowns across the United States. Tate has been able to chat with friends virtually, but many haven't seen him in person for months.
To make his birthday a little extra special this year, friends and family are trying to get as many cards as they can for Tate.
"He's a very humble child. He would never ask for anything," Mitchell said. "This would mean the world to him just to know that there are so many people thinking of him and just a bright light for him in the middle of all this."
Family and friends have also started using #TateStrong.
Miller said Tate has been through intense chemotherapy for months and has had several hospital stays. People who know him best said he's still putting others first and would do anything to help them.
"Tate would be the one to be leading the way if this were any of his friends," Mitchell said .
If you would like to send a birthday card to Tate, you can mail that to 621 Harris Ridge Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
