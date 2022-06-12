LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family and friends of a man who was shot in the head at Oxmoor Center is asking for answers.
Octave Murego was found shot in the Oxmoor Center parking lot last month. Murego, who is currently being treated at UofL Hospital, was a member of South Central Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.
"He's still struggling to survive," Celeve Izean, pastor at South Central Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, said. "Two bullets are still in his head. Doctors cannot take them out."
Murego has a wife and child. His wife has struggled to get information about his case.
"When we keep making phone calls everybody says 'we don't know, we don't know,' that's not fair," Izean said. "I get to the point where I get frustrated, she gets frustrated and everybody got frustrated. Who knows what and where should we go?"
Izean and Murego's wife met with an LMPD detective on Sunday, more than two weeks after he had been shot.
LMPD confirmed to WDRB that officers responded on May 27 just after midnight, according to the initial injured person report.
LMPD said Oxmoor Mall Security found Murego in a parking area vomitting and lying in blood. EMS determined he had suffered two hematomas, but couldn't figure out how it happened. That's why an LMPD officer took an injured person report.
According to LMPD, University Hospital informed the police's Homicide Unit of the gunshot wound a few days ago. A homicide detective was assigned to the case.
"We got a little hope," Izean said. "But still, that's not what we're waiting for. We're waiting for the whole thing, the whole truth to come out."
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
