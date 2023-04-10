LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple organizations partnered to set up a family assistance center in downtown Louisville after a mass shooting on Monday morning.

Throughout the day, the families of victims and those who worked in the building received help from organizations focusing on trauma. Families of victims gathered at the Kentucky International Convention Center in downtown Louisville around noon.

The Red Cross set up an assistance center where those affected by the shooting could get food and water. There was also counselors and therapy dogs.

Throughout the afternoon, many family members and loved ones support each other.

The Salvation Army also assisted anyone who needed it.

"No matter how many times we see it on the news or how many times we hear it, it never feels good, it never is going to feel like a normal thing," said Lacy Parrish with Salvation Army. "It is always so heartbreaking and heart-wrenching and you think about families that are experiencing so much tragedy and loss."

The center will not be opened Tuesday, but families can still call the Salvation Army at (502) 671-4900 or the Red Cross at (502) 589-4450 for resources.

