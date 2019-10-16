LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis teen died earlier this week, 10 days after he was hit by a car and left for dead. Now his family is pleading for answers.
According to a report by Fox 59, 19-year-old Andrew Talbott was hit on Oct. 4 while riding his bike. He spent the next 10 days at Eskenazi Hospital, until he died.
"There was a passerby that came by," said Andrew's father, Shown Talbott. "Him and his wife were on their way to McDonald's, and found him lying there. [They] performed CPR and brought him back."
Talbott says his son was responding to his voice at the hospital, but he suffered severe brain bleeding and multiple broken bones. Andrew had been riding his bike near West Morris Street and Plainfield Avenue. That's when Talbott says a car hit his son, and the driver left him dying under an overpass.
"He said, 'I love you Dad! I'll be back!'" Talbott said. "That was the last time I saw him."
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police (IMPD) says it's continuing to investigate the case, and is actively searching for leads. Unfortunately, Shown Talbott says surveillance footage from the area does not show what happened.
"Someone was stupid, and took my son from me," Talbott said. "He was my world. I'm not going to stop. There needs to be justice for my son."
Talbott calls the west side intersection where his son was hit extremely dangerous, and wants something done to improve safety there.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-3282.
