LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From Birthdays, weddings, to the hospital delivery room. While COVID-19 has changed the way everyone lives their lives, one family didn't let the pandemic stop them from being there to welcome their newest bundle of joy.
Amorgan Armstrong said she was blessed her pregnancy brought very little stress. That was before COVID-19 at least. "I was worried at first that, I'm going to cry, that I would be alone, with it being my first pregnancy," Armstrong said.
To minimize the spread of the virus, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital only allowed one person with mom in the delivery room these last several months. "I would have sat next to my daughter the whole time. She was in labor with her first child. I look forward to this for my whole life, and we didn't have the possibility of being in the hospital, but we were still blessed to be a family," says Laura Belcher.
"Back when she was little and she used to cry all the time when I wasn't there," says Armstrong's father, William. "I just felt like I couldn't be comfortable. I wouldn't be comfortable unless I was there."
So, what's this big, tight-knit family to do? "God blessed us with a hospital room on the outside where my family could see us through the window, through the parking lot," Amorgan Armstrong said.
For three days, Armstrong's parents and siblings and many more family members camped outside of their hospital window on baby watch. "You've got to understand, the family was literally outside for three or four days in a row, rain and all," Dontae Slaughter said.
They slept there overnight and passed the time. "Play cards, tried to play dominoes, we tried to play eye spy," William Armstrong said.
"They were ready willing and able for anyone to come help celebrate them," says Charlotte Ipsan, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
They even made friends with hospital staff. "Security came and checked on them. We actually have a few pictures with a few security guards," Amorgan Armstrong said.
Finally, on June 9 at 11:38 p.m., Dontae Lee Slaughter, Jr. entered the world. "We got a beautiful baby boy at the end of it," she said.
Mom and dad said their family and staff were a blessing. "I was just so grateful," she said.
"We take care of patients from cradle to grave, men, women and children all across their lifespan, but to be part of these special occasions, there is no better profession," Ipsan said.
Family members didn't get to meet the little guy until the following week because of the pandemic. They're making up for lost time now and ready with one special story to tell. "This quarantine stuff, it's rough, but some good has came out of it, we got little Dontae Jr. We're going to have a lot to tell him and show him," says Paulette Slaughter, grandmother.
Earlier this week, Norton Hospital announced it's now allowing more visitors into the delivery room.
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.