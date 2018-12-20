Family & Children's Place in need of holiday miracle to help young abuse victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When a child has been the victim of abuse, the child advocacy center at Family & Children's Place is typically the first stop.
And right now, the organization needs help with an item that can help break the ice and solve the case. Amanda Chapman, a forensic interviewer and therapist, usually speaks to young victims of abuse in an examination room inside the child advocacy center.
"The camera is going to kind of look at the foot, and that's what's going to happen to you," Chapman said, explaining how physical exams are explained to young victims. "We kind of like use the stuffed animals to show them what they can expect, and that really relaxes a kid, especially if they've experienced some kind of trauma."
Chapman has interviewed hundreds of children, and most of them have experienced trauma or abuse. Chapman said something as small as those stuffed animals helps break the ice.
"It works every time," she said.
Chapman said in addition to explaining the examination to the victims, in some cases, the stuffed toys do the talking.
"I had an interview the other day where a child wouldn't talk to me about what happened, and she was able to tell me what happened by talking through an Elmo doll," Chapman said.
And that's why Chapman and her co-workers are heading into the holidays in need of a Christmas miracle.
"We are running very low on teddy bears and blankets," said Leah Walker, director of communications for Family & Children's Place.
Walker hopes people will consider helping.
"We are asking the community to help donate new teddy bears or stuffed animals for the children that visit us, as well as new blankets," she said.
Surprisingly, Walker said they see, treat and provide stuffed animals to more than 6,000 children every year. And the numbers are always higher during the holiday season.
"It is one of the first things they receive as a method of comfort," Walker said.
After treating hundreds of victims, Chapman said the stuffed toys are also another important first step for victims.
"It's the first step in healing," she said.
