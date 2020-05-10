LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The victim of a fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Old Louisville has been identified by both family members and the Jefferson County Coroner's office as Kelsie Small, 19.
Small died around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from gunshot wounds sustained in the shooting, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South First Street, not far from Caldwell Street, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
Small and another shooting victim, a 15-year-old, were both taken to University Hospital, where Small later died, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The boy is expected to survive after undergoing surgery, police said.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Small graduated from Central High School in 2018 and was working toward a nursing degree at Northern Kentucky University, according to her family and community activist Christopher 2X.
