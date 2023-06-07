LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One family is displaced after a neighboring home caught on fire in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:26 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue, near Catalpa Street where they found a two-story vacant home fully engulfed in flames, according to Maj. Bobby Cooper with the Louisville Fire Department.
The fire spread to two neighboring two-story homes, causing "moderate damage" to both houses, Cooper said. One of the houses was vacant and the other had a family, leaving them displaced. The American Red Cross is helping that family.
Cooper said it took about 20 minutes for firefighters to take control of the fire with about 30 firefighters on scene. The main house where the fire started is a total loss.
No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.
Arson investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.
