LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family Dollar stores across the country — including some in Indiana — recalled certain kinds of Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week.
The store said it isn't aware of any complaints so far, but the FDA said in a news release that the products were stored outside the products' labeled temperature requirements.
The products recalled include:
- Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention Toothpaste 2.1 oz. (998277)
- Colgate Optic White Charcoal Toothpaste 4.2 oz. (998909)
- Colgate Optic White Mouthwash 16 fl. oz. (999043)
- Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste 3 oz. (999088)
- Colgate White Toothpaste Icy Fresh 3.2 oz. (999749)
- Colgate Optic White Stain Fighter Toothpaste Clean Mint 4.2 oz. (999750)
The recalled products were shipped between May 1 and June 21 to stores in Indiana, Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah.
Customers with questions regarding can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Family Dollar said any customers that purchased the above products from its store can return them without a receipt.
