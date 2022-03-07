LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville family filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Public Schools for negligence when it came to the safety of their daughter.
Attorney Teddy Gordon filed the suit Monday saying the district did not provide a safe environment after a sixth-grader at Highland Middle School was slapped by a bully in December. Gordon said the attack resulted in a concussion, which was followed by several verbal attacks.
The family, which did not want their daughter's name given, said the bullying was reported to the district and JCPS failed to prevent contact between the two students.
"I was clueless because I didn't know if anyone contacted my parents," the girl said. "I didn't know if I was hurt or anything. They didn't even ask me if I was OK."
The family said the child did apologize the next day.
JCPS said it is taking the allegations seriously and every complaint is reviewed by counselors and administrators but will not comment further on pending litigation.
