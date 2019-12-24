LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas Eve marks one year since Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty.
Family, friends, fellow officers and people who had never met her came together Tuesday morning for a remembrance ceremony. A group gathered at the parking lot of North Bullitt High School to make the short trip to Hebron Cemetery where Mengedoht was laid to rest. Dozens of LMPD officers filed in one by one to honor their fallen friend.
Detective Mengedoht was with the LMPD Second Division. The 32-year-old mother was killed last year on Christmas Eve, when her cruiser was hit by an MSD truck on I-64 in downtown Louisville. Her division commander says it was important to hold the service to let fellow officers pay their respects and honor her sacrifice -- as well as let her family know that LMPD supports them.
There are two lines of officers walking into the ceremony. They are here to show their support and honor their friend. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/D9DI5vXVlG— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) December 24, 2019
"Obviously it's a very sad day for our department and we want to make sure we remember her for the great detective and great person she was and pay honor and respect to her," says Major Ryan Bates, LMPD Second Division Commander.
Major Bates says the department plans to hold this ceremony each year.
“She touched a lot of lives. She was a great person and she was very well respected on the department and a lot of people that were here either worked with her or she trained, or she impacted their career in a positive manner," said Bates.
He said things are definitely not the same without her.
“Deidre was a great detective and a great person and she was fun to be around and like I said, you constantly have little reminders of things she did and how she helped people around the division.”
Detective Mengedoht left behind a young son.
Tributes posted on social media included those from law enforcement, politicians and the public.
One year ago today, just a few short hours from now, Detective Mengedoht was murdered. We will never forget her sacrifice. She was a shinning light for all she encountered. Godspeed sister. We miss you. We will never forget. pic.twitter.com/GgMRQ5G0qI— River City FOP (@LouKYFOP614) December 24, 2019
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called Mengedoht's death a tragic accident and an extraordinary loss. He asked everyone to "keep all our public safety professionals in our thoughts today."
A year ago today, we lost Det. Deidre Mengedoht in a tragic accident — an extraordinary loss. Our entire city joins her extended family & her @LMPD family to remember her & her great sacrifice. Let's keep all our public safety professionals in our thoughts today.— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) December 24, 2019
