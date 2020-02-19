LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Family, friends and strangers gathered Wednesday to pay their respects to two of the four Louisville residents who were killed Friday in a car crash near St. Louis.
The parking lot at Ratterman and Sons, on Bardstown Road, was packed Wednesday afternoon as a steady stream of people could be seen coming for Carrie and Kacey McCaw's visitation. A mass will be Thursday at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, and the 44-year-old mother and her 12-year-old daughter will be buried in a private ceremony afterward.
Carrie McCaw is survived by her husband, David McCaw; sons Ty and Brady McCaw; and Kacey's twin sister, Jessie McCaw. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for contributions to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund.
Arrangements for Prathers begin Thursday
Visitation for Lesley Prather, 40, and her 12-year-old daughter, Rhyan, will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Their funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at the church, followed by a private burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Lesley Prather, a Louisville firefighter, is survived by her husband, Justin Prather; son Brennan; and daughters Lacey and Randi Prather; as well as her mother; three sisters; and a brother. In memory of Rhyan and Lesley, the family asked for donations to the Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund, at 400 Bakers Lane in Louisville.
