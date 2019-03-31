Family grieves for 6-year-old killed in Breckinridge County DUI crash

HARNED, Ky. (WDRB) -- When 6-year-old Raelynn Minton was killed in a car crash in Breckinridge County last week, at first, her family didn't believe it.
"At first, I was in shock," said her great-aunt, Tabatha Meredith. "That's not true. I haven't heard anything about it."
But much to their dismay, it was true. Raelynn was killed in a head-on collision Thursday evening on KY 259 just a few miles south of Harned.
"It's not a phone call you ever expect to get," Meredith said. "I don't think reality has hit anybody yet, but the next couple of day,s it's going to."
Raelynn's mother, Ashlynn Masterson, and step-father, Jonathan Masterson, were in the car with her and severely injured but released from the hospital Sunday.
Kentucky State Police investigators say Jonathan Masterson was driving north around 7:20 pm when a car suddenly turned in front of him, causing the wreck.
Investigators say 35-year-old Joey Carter was driving the car. He suffered minor injuries. They also say he admitted to being high on methamphetamine and marijuana when the crash occurred. He was charged with murder, DUI and assault.
"He needs to suffer," said Raelynn's great-grandmother, Wanday Presley. "He needs to feel the pain that everyone else is feeling."
Jonathan Masterson suffered a broken leg in the crash that required a four-hour surgery to repair, according to family, and he'll likely be out of work for quite some time during recovery.
Friends have set up a fundraising campaign for the family that can be found here.
"She was sweet. Never met a stranger. She'd talk to anybody," Meredith said. "She was our 'Rae-Rae' of sunshine, we said."
