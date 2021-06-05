LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A year after their loved one was gunned down, a Louisville family is still looking for answers.
La'Deju Neal, 32, was shot in May 2020 on Clay Street in Smoketown, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Neal was one of two people shot that night, though LMPD said at the time the incidents were separate from the protests going on several blocks away.
During a celebration of life Saturday, her family remained hopeful that someone with information about the case will come forward.
"She was bright, fun, intelligent, goofy, funny, a lovable person, a happy person," her cousin, Danielle Neal, said. "She always wanted to be a mother. She was full of life."
Neal left behind a 3-year-old son.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.