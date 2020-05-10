LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of 19-year-old Kelsie Small have identified her as the victim who was killed in the fatal shooting in Old Louisville early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Caldwell St. near S. 1st St. Kelsie Small and another 15-year-old victim were both taken to University Hospital, where Small later died. The boy was taken into surgery, and is expected to survive.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is still investigating the incident. Kelsie Small's family and community activist Christopher 2X say Kelsie graduated from Central High School in 2018 and was working toward a nursing degree at Northern Kentucky University.
