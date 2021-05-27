LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman's body was discovered inside an apartment inside Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood Monday evening.
According to a statement Thursday afternoon from Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, police were sent to an apartment on Terrier Court, near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road, just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to check on the welfare of someone at that location.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a 31-year-old Jessica Abernathy inside the apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her sister, Stephanie Jones, says she died from a shooting that happened, according to multiple neighbors, at some point during the weekend.
"It's a nightmare," Jones said. "It's like I'm sleepwalking. I'm not fully awake yet. I'm just waiting for her to call me and say, 'It's a joke. You know, I'm at the hospital. I was in a coma, but I'm okay. I got shot, but I didn't die.'"
Jones says, so far, no arrests have been made. She hopes anyone with any information at all — big or small — will call LMPD's tipline at 574-LMPD.
"Just come forward," she said. If this was your family member, wouldn't you come forward for it? Would you speak up? Don't stay silent."
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.