LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Advocates continue to push for a full service, 24/7 homeless shelter in Bullitt County.
"If I opened a shelter today, I could probably, easily have 50 people in it," said Perry Cooke, the executive director of Mark 12 Ministries.
Mark 12 Ministries has recently been working with the Clark family. The family of five is currently living out of a van in the parking lot of a gas station in Mount Washington. After years of living in one home, the family was evicted several months ago.
"It’s been rough, chaotic, very emotional," said Loni Clark, a senior at Bullitt East High School who has been living out of the van with her family.
Despite her living situation, Loni has been able to maintain her grades and has several scholarships to college. She's planning on going to Bellarmine University after high school.
"Me being successful can help my family. I know it can help my family and that’s what strives me to do it," she said.
She said moving with her parents, brother, and sister into the van has brought the family together, relying on each other at all times.
"We’ve learned to come together and help one another," she said.
Loni and her younger brother and now staying with family in Louisville each night, while her parents and older sister stay with the van.
"That’s the hardest part for me, is my kids at nighttime having to go somewhere else," said Loni's mother, Brintina Clark. She said if a 24/7 shelter for families was available nearby, that's where they would be staying.
Brintina said her message to her kids is this: "No matter how hard it is, or how rough it is, you always love each other and you always stick together no matter what."
The van used to be mobile, but lately, it's not able to go very far. Wednesday night, Cooke picked up the family and brought them to a community meal outside Mercy Hill Church.
"We have a real big problem and it’s only getting worse," he said, referring to number of people living on the streets or in cars.
According to Cooke, there are other homeless families and individuals in the community living out of their vehicles.
He said Bullitt County has a women's and children's transitional home, but that space can only serve a few families at a time, and is not for men. He's pushing for a full service homeless shelter to be created to help families like the Clark family until they're able to get back into permanent housing.
Cooke said he has helped get the Clark family connected with Volunteers of America and he's working with them on creating a budget and plans for the future. Brintina recently got hired at a new job, which is within walking distance from her van.
It's unclear when the family will be able to find permanent housing.
If you would like to donate to the Clark family, you can reach Loni at 502-504-4516.
