LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys representing the family of Breonna Taylor held a news conference Thursday morning, noting that it had been 150 days since Taylor had been fatally shot by police officers, and adding that they were "not going to wait forever" for answers in the case.
Nationally known civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, along with co-counsel Lonita Baker, stood on the steps of the federal courthouse, flanked by members of Taylor's family.
"One-hundred and fifty days," said Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother. "Five months. Yeah, every day is March 13."
Crump praised what he said were "a very important series of meetings" that had taken place in recent days between Taylor's family and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, as well between the attorneys and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and County Attorney Mike O'Connell.
Baker said the meeting with Cameron was long overdue.
"During the meeting, he did indicate that he did not reach out previously because he felt that it could compromise his investigation," Baker said.
Baker said Cameron would not give them a timeline for when the investigation would be completed.
"However, it is our position that we're not going to wait forever," Baker said. "We do want this resolved quickly and accurately."
Crump characterized his meeting with Mayor Fischer and County Attorney Mike O'Connell as "positive" and "productive," but added that he himself "held nothing back," saying Fischer bore a particular responsibility.
"He also acts as the current president of the United States Conference of Mayors, so whatever actions he takes not only sends a message to Louisville, Kentucky, but it sends a message to all of the cities across American," Crump said. "So we challenged him to make sure that he is courageous and responsible to lead his city out of this tragedy, not only as a legacy for his administration, not only as a legacy for this city, but as a legacy for Breonna Taylor. He has that power, and we want him to rise to the occasion."
Crump pointed to other fatal police shootings in other cities across America in recent months in which officers were immediately terminated and charged.
"But right now in Louisville, people are still waiting after 150 days for these officers to be arrested and charged," Crump said. "People are still waiting after 150 days for these officers to be terminated.
"At this point, it's bigger than Breonna," Palmer told reporters. "It's about bridging the gaps between us and the police. It's about bringing back the communities."
Bianca Austin, Taylor's aunt, said she just wants the city to do what she believes is the right thing. She also offered encouragement to anyone who has been calling for what she says is justice in the Breonna Taylor case.
"I want everyone to continue...continue to be out here on the streets helping us," she said.
"You don't have to be a protester to help," she said, adding that there were churches on every street corner where people could volunteer.
"I expect this city to step up," she said. "We're tired."
Crump issued a challenge to the mayor and other city officials.
"We expect Mayor Fischer and the city leadership in Louisville to rise to the occasion -- in the spirit of Breonna Taylor, to rise to the occasion; in the spirit of the recently deceased John Lewis," he said.
He also urged the city "not to antagonize the young people...who have descended on Louisville to exercise their First Amendment rights."
Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police during an early-morning, undercover raid on her apartment March 13. Her death touched off protests in Louisville and calls for three officers to be fired and charged.
