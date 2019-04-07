LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of crime victims gathered together on Sunday to remember those they've lost.
The gathering marked the kickoff of National Crime Victims Rights week.
The families of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr., Jose Munoz, Trey Zwicker and many others met at Jefferson Square Park along with the group Peace Centered Alliance.
Family members wiped away tears as they vowed to continue to bring justice to their loved ones and support each other.
FBI Special Agent Robert Brown and U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman spoke at the gathering.
"At the end of the day, our job is to protect you. As victims, to hear your pain, to share information, to make sure there is no daylight between you and federal law enforcement," Coleman said.
A moment of silence was held at the end of the ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives to violence throughout the city.
