LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special coin has been created to honor the life and legacy of a fallen Louisville Metro Police detective.
Det. Deidre Mengedoht was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve in 2018. She served with LMPD's Second Division.
"My wife would like to be here, but she's an emotional wreck," said Chuck Young, Mengedoht's father.
It has been a little more than a year, but the emotion, the grief and pain are still palpable. Young pinned Mengedoht's badge at her graduation and said she was an amazing police officer, friend, mother and daughter.
"I used to tell her she was the son I never had," Young said.
Despite their ongoing grief, family members took a lot of pride in helping design the commemorative coin.
"I wanted it to represent everybody in the Second Division, her family and the community," Young said.
Young said Mengedoht's son has also seen the special coins.
"He loves the coin," Young said. "It says 'mom' on the side of the coin, on the edge of it, 'daughter, sister.'"
"We got the coins just a few days ago, and we put them out on our Facebook page and we've already had a huge response," said Rebecca Grignon Reker of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation. "We are giving them as a thank you for a donation of $25 or more. It lets the community partner with us to support the officers that protect them every day."
The foundation is dedicated to supporting Louisville Metro Police officers and their families. The donations will help continue Mengedoht's legacy of giving.
"All of the money donated will go to the Officer in Distress Fund — 100% of it," Grignon Reker said.
"That's exactly what she would want," Young added.
Anyone interested can donate via the Facebook post and sending their address to Rebecca@saferlouisville.com, or by CLICKING HERE.
