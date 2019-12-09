LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of JCPS students on Monday asked that the district leaders heed their input as the district considers changes to how students are assigned to local schools.
“I hope they will look at that and consider and emphasize what we are trying to say to them,” said Terry Bible, great-grandmother of a JCPS student.
The district’s Student Assignment Review Committee, which has met for two years to figure out how to change the student assignment plan, is holding public meetings to seek input from community members.
The district on Monday sought input at the Louisville Urban League. More than 80 people attended.
This month, the committee said its plans may include an option for students who live in JCPS satellite areas, primarily west Louisville, to go to school closer to home.
Right now, up to 70% of those kids don't have a choice, which results in longer bus rides to schools across town.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio has said that if more middle and high schoolers choose to go to school in their neighborhood, JCPS likely would have to build new facilities.
JCPS reviews its student assignment plan every five to seven years.
