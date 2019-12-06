LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a 10-year-old girl who died in a car crash earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the woman police say was driving drunk when the incident happened.
Police say Sequoyah Collins was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on July 5 when she sped through a red light in Lexington and crashed into the vehicle 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez was riding in with her family.
Hernandez died as a result of the crash. Lexington Police say Collins had a .211 blood-alcohol content and cocaine in her system. She was charged with murder, two counts of assault, three counts of wanton endangerment and DUI.
On Thursday, the family of Alexia Hernandez filed a lawsuit in Fayette Circuit Court, suing both Collins and Jose Peredes-Serrano, the registered owner of the vehicle Collins was driving, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accuses Collins of negligence. Peredes-Serrano is accused of negligent entrustment for allowing Collins to drive his car.
As a result, the family is suing the pair for damages including those related to Hernandez's wrongful death, pain and suffering of the surviving family members, medical expenses, lost wages, funeral and burial expenses and loss of consortium.
