LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a 13-year-old Kentucky cheerleader is speaking out about what happened in the moments leading up to her death.
According to a story by Fox News, the family says Lilliana Schalk complained of numbness in her hands and weakness before her condition suddenly took a dive at a competition.
She was taken to the emergency room where she died just hours later.
Before that, her dad said she only complained of a pain in her hamstring, which an x-ray had cleared that morning.
The family is still waiting for the results of an autopsy.
Visitation was scheduled to take place Friday in northern Kentucky.
