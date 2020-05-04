LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 18-year old Louisville high school student was shot and killed over the weekend, and family members are asking questions.
"This is not going to be the end, and it's not going to rest," said Teandra Bykes, Gregory James Jr.'s mother.
If Bykes seems angry, it's because she is.
"I am not going to be one of them parents that just sits back and is like, 'Oh, I lost my son.' while the person runs," she said.
Police say on Saturday, James was shot and killed near 38th and Greenwood streets in the Russell neighborhood.
"I get a knock on the door from a mother and her son, and they said they thought it was him," Bykes said.
Bykes said even before that, there was concern after James didn't respond to a text message. But the knock at the door brought devastating confirmation.
"And I'm thinking in my heart ... you didn't think ... you knew it was him," Bykes said. "Otherwise, you wouldn't be at my door."
Surrounded by family members Monday afternoon, Bykes shared some of the questions she has, which include who shot her son and why. But that's not it.
"He went out with some associates ... who say they were his friends, who act like they were his friends," she said. "But have I seen one of them come to my door and say, 'Hey, how are you.' No. They hiding."
It was a violent weekend in Louisville with Louisville Metro Police investigating two other homicides.
Last week, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad testified before Metro Council's Public Safety Committee and said despite stay-at-home orders and social distancing recommendations, COVID-19 is responsible for two pandemics.
"I would argue that we are facing another pandemic," Conrad said. "All of this together creates an environment that is ripe for violence. Gang disputes, drug dealing and domestic violence thrive under these conditions."
There's been no arrest in James' case, but family members are hoping a $1,000 reward will change that.
"He was a good child, and he was loved by his mother, father and both sets of grandparents," said Deborah Strong, James' maternal grandmother.
