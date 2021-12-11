LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of the off-duty sheriff's deputy killed in August gathered Saturday night for a vigil.
They celebrated his life while still looking for answers. Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot and killed while sitting in his car.
On Sunday, Shirley would've turned 27. It's been over four months since he was shot and killed. The family says they're waiting on an update in the investigation.
"All we're asking of Chief [Erika] Shields is to sit us down, tell us what's going on, quit keeping us in the dark because right now our minds are wondering and we don't know what's going on and as his parents, we deserve that," Brian Shirley, Brandon's father, said.
Police haven't made any arrests.
