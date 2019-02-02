LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A touching tribute to a fallen LMPD detective while also raising awareness about lung disease.
Dozens of people climbed to the top of the PNC tower in downtown Louisville on Saturday for the Fight for Air Climb.
Second Division officers and Det. Deidre Mengedoht's family climbed the skyscraper in her honor.
Mengedoht had signed up to run the event before she was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve.
Her father Chuck wore the number she was going to wear for the climb.
"Honoring my daughter. She was all about fitness, and family, and her department and doing the right thing, and I tried to do the right thing for her," Chuck Young said.
All of the first responders who participated wore their uniforms during the climb, including full SWAT and firefighting gear.
The funds raised at the climb support the American Lung Association's mission.
