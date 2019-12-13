LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a GE Appliance Park employee who died in a workplace accident earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer.
Steve Herring, an employee with the company for 24 years, died in February after union officials say he was pinned by a metal fixture that holds foam installation on an assembly line that builds refrigerators.
On Thursday, a lawsuit was filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on behalf of Herring's family. The lawsuit names General Electric Company, Design Safety Engineering Inc., Doerfer Corperation, Doerfer Acquisition Company, JR. Automation Technologies LLC, Haier US Appliance Solutions Inc. and Mark Miller, a Kentucky resident.
The lawsuit claims that the assembly line Herring was working on was "unreasonably dangerous" and in "defective condition." It also alleges that there were no instructions or warnings about the hazards on the line -- and that the companies being sued were aware of the defects.
The lawsuit accuses the companies of negligence and requests punitive and compensatory damages.
In February, Steve Herring's daughter, Ashley Herring, said her dad would text her each and every morning to wish her well.
"I really can't call my dad anymore," Ashley Herring said. "Like, I can't talk to him anymore. That's never going to happen. And it's weird, it's really weird."
Herring called her father a "jokester," a loyal fraternity member, a dedicated Freemason, a passionate University of Louisville fan, and a constantly smiling face at St. Stephen Baptist Church in Louisville.
Steve Herring was a greeter at the church, says Kevin Willis. Willis says he and Herring were friends for 40 years.
"Man, I'm going to miss him. Just fighting back tears even talking to you. It's a really tough day. It's a really tough day," Willis said, shortly after Steve Herring died. "It's heartbreaking not to say the least. It's just rather shocking, because he had worked there so many years."
