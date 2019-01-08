LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of three Indiana children who were killed last year while crossing the street to get on a school bus met with Indiana lawmakers Tuesday morning.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss changes to school bus safety, according to a report by WXIN Fox 59.
The group talked about recently filed legislation called MAX Strong. The proposed bill calls for stricter rules at school bus stops and tougher penalties for drivers who ignore the law.
The victim's mother also wants cameras on school bus stop arms, more education on bus traffic laws and lower speed limits at school bus stops.
"With all our pain, we wanted to figure out how we could save someone else's family from the pain that we are going through," said Brittany Ingle, the mother of the children who died.
Lawmakers agree that something needs to be done and children need to be safer at bus stops.
State Representative Jim Pressel filed a bill Tuesday morning to address cameras on school bus stop arms.
