LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members are still praying for a miracle in the disappearance of Rhonda Day, a Lebanon Junction woman who was last seen in 2018 in Pleasure Ridge Park.
Day was last seen July 28, 2018 on Maria Anna Drive in PRP. On July 28, 2018, Day's blue Chevy Aveo was found on Cane Run Road about a mile away from where family members said she was last seen on Maria Anna Drive.
"My grandma received a phone call from her that she would be home late," said Nikki Clements, Rhonda Day's cousin. "And my grandma knew that something wasn't right when she didn't come home the next day, because that wasn't like her."
Clements said since Day's disappearance, family and friends have continued to ask questions and push for answers.
"It has been close to a year and a half and no concrete leads," she said. "There's always hope. God is a God of hope. So we are definitely praying that she is out there somewhere, alive and safe."
After more than a year in the dark, family and friends released lanterns in July, hoping to shine a light on what happened to Day. They've also created a Facebook page.
"I've tried everything that I can," Clements said. "I've called, I've emailed, texted, Facebooked, everything."
And Clements said until they have answers, certain news reports cause concern and anxiety.
"It makes us sick to our stomach every time we hear something about that, and all we can do is wait and just hope that it's not her," she said.
The latest happened Wednesday, when the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed human remains were found in Iroquois Park.
"Immediately, I reached out to the detectives just to find out if he had heard anything or what are his thoughts on it," Clements said.
If you have any information about the disappearance of Day, you can call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
