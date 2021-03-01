LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of Kim Jarboe, a TARC driver who was murdered in 2020, came together Monday to remember the woman's anti-violence advocacy.
Jarboe, 49, committed herself to preventing and helping families impacted by violence after her 15-year-old son, Andrew Elliot, was shot in killed in 2010.
A former bus driver for Jefferson County Public Schools, Jarboe volunteered with the Game Changers organization, and her friends said she made it her mission to help local children.
"She would do anything for anybody," said Stephanie Brown, one of Jarboe's close friends. "For somebody to kill her and leave her outside like she was an animal is the most hurtful thing you could ever do."
Jarboe was one of a record-breaking 173 homicides reported in Louisville in 2020. Her friends said she would be "irate" with the surge of violence that has continued into the new year.
"She would be upset," Brown said. "This is not, you know, it's not how it's supposed to be, and she wouldn't want that. ... She would be out here with anybody else's family if she was still here."
"She would never let nobody's name die," another member of the group said. "She'd never let her son's name die, and we're never gonna let her name die. We love you, Kim."
Family and friends gathered Monday in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood near the spot where Jarboe was killed on Aug. 21, 2020. According to Louisville Metro Police, officers found Jarboe dead just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of West Market Street and South Shawnee Terrace after someone reported a shooting at that location.
Detectives with LMPD have told Jarboe's family that a "strong suspect" in her murder has since been killed, according to Christopher 2X, who founded Game Changers and whose anti-violence work with Jarboe spanned a decade.
"There's no names we can give ya'll," 2X said. "It's just, more or less, will that person be charged posthumously at some time? Or are they just a suspect? Or is the investigation dead now?"
2X also said that $5,000 raised in Jarboe's honor was recently donated to the Chestnut Street YMCA Child Development Center.
