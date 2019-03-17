LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family is looking for justice, one year after a fatal shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
Dontay Colbert, 34, was shot and killed on March 17 last year in the backyard of his mother's home on Duncan Street near 21st Street.
No arrests have been made in his case, and his family is frustrated.
Sunday, Colbert's sisters spoke out, asking for any information that could bring them closure.
"It is very important to have justice for him, because it's just not right that they're still out here walking the streets, and he's gone," Annisa Colbert said.
Colbert's family says tips have been called in, but none have led to any action.
If you have any information about Colbert's case, you're asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
