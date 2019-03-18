LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who died after he was tased by an officer with the Jeffersontown Police Deaprtment last year has filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on Friday by Cynthia Roberts, the mother of the man who died, Christopher Roberts.
The suit claims police used excessive force in deploying the Taser unnecessarily, and when Roberts was especially vulnerable, on a flight of stairs.
On July 19, police say they were flagged down near the Home Towne Studios on Taylorsville Road after someone reported that a man armed with a knife was acting erratically. Police say 32-year-old Roberts ignored commands to drop the weapon and Officer Manuel Cruz used his taser.
"One taser probe struck the wall adjacent to Mr. Roberts, and the second probe struck the detergent bottle Mr. Roberts was carrying with his left hand," said Sam Rogers, Chief of Jeffersontown Police, in a news conference after the incident.
Then officers said Roberts took off running, and Rogers said Cruz fired the taser again. Police said Roberts was coming down the stairs, but officers believed he was at the landing when he was hit by the taser.
"Both probes struck Mr. Roberts, resulting in a fall to the ground and in the course of the fall to the ground, Mr. Roberts struck his head," Rogers said. "Additional officers had arrived on scene and provided medical care to Mr. Roberts."
Roberts was transported to University Hospital, where he later died.
The federal lawsuit names Cruz, Rogers and City of Jeffersontown as defendants.
The lawsuit does not describe events that led up to the confrontation, arguing that, "what brought Mr. Roberts and Defendant Manuel Cruz together that day remains unclear."
The lawsuit criticizes Cruz for using his taser on Roberts, who, the lawsuit claims, "was not wanted for a violent felony and presented no risk of bodily harm or death to Defendant Cruz or anyone else."
"Common sense says that a Taser should not be deployed when a subject is on the stairs, because the inevitable fall could result, as here, in a serious injury unwarranted by any offense the subject is alleged to have committed," the lawsuit states. "Law enforcement agencies typically have a written policy to that effect."
The lawsuit says both Rogers and the City of Jeffersontown, "knowingly participated or acquiesced in, contributed to, encouraged, implicitly authorized, approved or ratified" Cruz's actions. It argues that Roberts' Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment right to due process and protection against excessive force were violated. Among other things, it accuses Cruz of committing battery, and argues that Cruz, Rogers and the city were grossly negligent.
It asks for punitive damages, as well as -- among other things -- damages for his funeral and burial costs, for the pain and suffering he experienced before his death and for his daughter, who experienced the loss of her father.
Representatives for the Jeffersontown Police Department were contacted, but declined to comment on pending litigation.
