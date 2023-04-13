LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mentally ill Indiana man died after spending weeks confined in a small cell inside the Jackson County Jail. Now, his family has filed a lawsuit.
According to a report by FOX59, attorneys said the man experienced a crisis and didn't get the care he needed. Josh McLemore, 29, had a history of schizophrenia and substance abuse.
The lawsuit claims jailers kept him in a windowless, padded isolation cell for weeks after he was arrested.
Surveillance video shows McLemore inside a small cell at the jail. He was taken to the jail in July 2021 after being accused of pulling a nurse's hair while being treated at Schneck Medical Center.
Attorneys said McLemore was left naked, alone and in a constant state of psychosis for 20 days. He was taken out of his padded jail cell just three times for it be cleaned and he only showered twice in nearly three weeks.
Food was delivered to him, but the lawsuit claims that McLemore wouldn't eat or drink. While in the cell, he lost 45 pounds.
McLemore was eventually taken to a Cincinnati hospital, where he died. An autopsy ruled he died from multiple organ failures after refusing to eat or drink.
Meth withdrawal was also a contributing factor.
An investigation found McLemore wasn't given a medical evaluation when he was booked into the jail, and jail staff never brought in a mental health professional to see him.
The county attorney said jail staff didn't break any laws and no one has been charged in his death.
Attorneys claim McLemore's 14th Amendment rights were violated and jail staff caused unnecessary pain and suffering while led to his avoidable death.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.