LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family members of an inmate who died in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections say someone needs to be held accountable for his death.
Eight inmates at the jail have died since November, amid several federal investigations and the resignation of the jail's director.
Barry Williams Sr. died while in custody on March 28. Officers found the 50-year-old unresponsive last Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The coroner is still trying to figure out exactly how he died.
Now his family says someone needs to be held accountable for his death. They say he was loving husband, father and brother -- and they don't want him to be remembered as just another statistic.
"We don't want Barry Williams Sr.'s death to just be another case to be swept up under the rug," said his sister, Lanetta Cooper. "We want justice. You know, we need answers -- and not only for him. What about the other seven who never got answers?"
Mayor Greg Fischer recently announced Lt. Col. Jerry Collins as the new leader of Metro Corrections.
He is the former jail commander of the Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville.
He started his new position as director at Metro Corrections at the beginning of this week.
