LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Lexington mother is still searching for answers, almost four months after she disappeared.
Savannah Spurlock was last seen on Jan. 4, 2019, after leaving a Lexington bar with three men. The men have been questioned by police, but no arrests have been made.
Spurlock gave birth to twins in December and has two older children.
Police say they've searched lakes and homes in the area, and have interviewed the three men. But so far they have been unable to find her.
"Inside, I'm grieving every day," said Ellen Spurlock, Savannah's mother. "A part of me is missing. We need to find her and bring her home and have closure on this. It's just, it's awful."
Spurlock's family is offering a $10,000 reward for information, but the reward expires on May 15. Complete details about the reward are posted on the "Missing Savannah" Facebook page.
